Wells Fargo & Company Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $81.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

CL opened at $80.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 164,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

