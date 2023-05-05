Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-$3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 334.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.