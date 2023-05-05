West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Down 2.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.77 and last traded at $70.49. Approximately 166,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,590% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

