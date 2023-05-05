Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Western Union Stock Up 0.2 %

WU opened at $12.03 on Friday. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 15.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

