Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Trading Up 5.3%

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 11,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 53,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

