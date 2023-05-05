Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

