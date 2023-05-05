Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.03. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 9,460 shares.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

