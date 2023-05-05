WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOWGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 517,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.79 and a beta of 1.76. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

