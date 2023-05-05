William Blair Weighs in on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

UBER opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.