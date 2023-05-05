Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $115.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.