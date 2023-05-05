Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share.
WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.3 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
