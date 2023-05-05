Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 17,792 shares traded.

Wireless Telecom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 56.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.29% of Wireless Telecom Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

