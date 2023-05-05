WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.53 and last traded at $90.53. Approximately 1,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.24.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $392.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

