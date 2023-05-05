WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.94. Approximately 77,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 190,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $49,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 40,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.