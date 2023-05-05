Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.32 ($0.03), with a volume of 114007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.