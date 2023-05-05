World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Trading Up 6.4 %

WRLD traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. 89,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $186.36. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $681.13 million, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,623,638.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 162.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

