WW International (NYSE:WW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

WW International Stock Up 22.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WW traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,399,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,637. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

