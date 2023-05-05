Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.40.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
