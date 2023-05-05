XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

XPO traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $48.62. 3,141,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,240. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.