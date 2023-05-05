XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.
XPO Price Performance
XPO traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $48.62. 3,141,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,240. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16.
Insider Transactions at XPO
In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPO Company Profile
XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPO (XPO)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.