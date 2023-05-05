Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of XPOF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $30.35. 1,027,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,249,319 shares of company stock valued at $156,584,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

