XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.50

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.50 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.10), with a volume of 670670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on XPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.56) to GBX 216 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,385.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.31.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

