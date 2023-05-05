yearn.finance (YFI) Price Reaches $8,005.36 on Top Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $263.91 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $8,005.36 or 0.27614984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,966 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

