York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 31.65%.

York Water Stock Performance

York Water stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 29,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,025. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.56. York Water has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of York Water

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in York Water by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of York Water by 90.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.