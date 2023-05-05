Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.45. 435,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock worth $72,194,347. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

