Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

Yum China Stock Performance

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock valued at $72,194,347. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.