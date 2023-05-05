Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.17 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 9.54 ($0.12). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 8.86 ($0.11), with a volume of 795,684 shares.

Zanaga Iron Ore Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.56 million, a PE ratio of -886.00 and a beta of 2.13.

About Zanaga Iron Ore

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

