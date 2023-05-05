Zcash Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Zcash has a total market cap of $612.80 million and approximately $20.78 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $37.53 or 0.00126675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000859 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

