Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.29-7.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of ZBH opened at $136.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

