ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZI. UBS Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $53.35.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

