11,714 Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $51.18.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

