1inch Network (1INCH) Price Down 8.8% This Week

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $365.14 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,885,607 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

