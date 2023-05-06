3,207 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $65.51 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.