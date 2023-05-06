3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,972,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87,562 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $236,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $103.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

