A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $514.31

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.31 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 532.02 ($6.65). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.60), with a volume of 82,399 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of £589.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 520.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 514.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £19,873.62 ($24,829.61). Insiders bought 7,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,007,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

