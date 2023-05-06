AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ AAON traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,882. AAON has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at AAON

Several research firms recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 53.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

