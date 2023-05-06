Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 14,055 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GSEW traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,958 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.