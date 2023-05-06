Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 101 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.42. 2,088,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

