Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 14,164 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,432,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,661,000 after buying an additional 1,281,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,916,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. 261,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,549. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.