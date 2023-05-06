Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 565 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.48. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

