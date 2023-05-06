AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11. The company has a market cap of $261.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.