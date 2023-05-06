AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ABCL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,475. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AbCellera Biologics

ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

