Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $214,460.96 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003989 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003303 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

