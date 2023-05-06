Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.08%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Acushnet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.25. 397,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Acushnet news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $16,261,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 719.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 185,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 124,282 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 521.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 121.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 95,730 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

