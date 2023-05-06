AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

AdvanSix Stock Up 6.2 %

ASIX stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. Analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

