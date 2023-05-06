Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) SVP Marinus Verwijs Sells 759 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) SVP Marinus Verwijs sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $15,779.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $30.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
