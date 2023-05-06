Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,559,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

