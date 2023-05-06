Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,999. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 4.40.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

