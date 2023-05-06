Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes $855,000 Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 73.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of WAFD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 705,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,105. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

