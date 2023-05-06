AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $135.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.33.

AGCO opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.43.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

