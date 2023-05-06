Agenus Inc Acquires 128,689 Shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 128,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00.
MiNK Therapeutics Trading Up 26.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $1.58 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on INKT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.