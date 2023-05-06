Agenus Inc Acquires 128,689 Shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 128,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $1.58 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INKT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

