Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $504,951.81 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Aion has a total market cap of $504,951.81 and $780.67 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00134991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00031181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00038149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

